Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in DocuSign by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.58.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $676,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,732.77. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

