Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

