Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 2,346 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
