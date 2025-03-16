GWN Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,951 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $563.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $612.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

