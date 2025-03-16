GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,886 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.03 and a 1-year high of $225.70.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.
M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
