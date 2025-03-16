GWN Securities Inc. Invests $815,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.