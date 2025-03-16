GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Prologis by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after acquiring an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.