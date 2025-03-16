GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

