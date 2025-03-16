GWN Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,359 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $275.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.