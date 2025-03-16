GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $951.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

