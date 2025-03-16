Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.8 days.

Haitian International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

