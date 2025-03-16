Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.8 days.
Haitian International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
