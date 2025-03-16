Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 30,542 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $69.06 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

