Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

