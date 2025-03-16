Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,713 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,827,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,371,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,400,000 after buying an additional 11,468,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.