Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,127 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

