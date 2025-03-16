Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $35,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $563.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

