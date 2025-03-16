Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VGK opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

