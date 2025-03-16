Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,398 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
IVE stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
