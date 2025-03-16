Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 4,398 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVE stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.