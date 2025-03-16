HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 96.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 47.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $186.72 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TM shares. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

