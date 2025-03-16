HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 9,785 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,378.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

