HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $72.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

