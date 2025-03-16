HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 445,571 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 202.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

FNDB opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.