HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,652 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

