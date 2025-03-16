HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Hershey by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $170.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.75.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

