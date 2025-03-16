HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

