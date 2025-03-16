HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.13 Million Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 250.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

