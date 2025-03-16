HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,755,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VHT stock opened at $264.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.