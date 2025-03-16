HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 71,156 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,156 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

