Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $484,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $569.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

