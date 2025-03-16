Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $681,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

