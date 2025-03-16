Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $151,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.