HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 5,894,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,345. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

