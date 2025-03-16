Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.03). 2,321,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,814,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.88).

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

