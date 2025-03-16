Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

