H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

