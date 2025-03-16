Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 during midday trading on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

