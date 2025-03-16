Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 during midday trading on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
