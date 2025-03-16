Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,323 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.