Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 592,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,088 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

