Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

