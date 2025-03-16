Hutchinson Capital Management CA Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,957,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in ONEOK by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,262,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,779,000 after purchasing an additional 498,908 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

