Hyperfine (HYPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect Hyperfine to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyperfine Trading Down 0.2 %

Hyperfine stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

