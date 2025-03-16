Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 25.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Exelon by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

