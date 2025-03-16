Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Bennbridge Ltd purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Infosys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 513,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,983,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,406,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 0.6 %

INFY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

