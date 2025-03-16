Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $9.39. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 486 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on INGXF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

