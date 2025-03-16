Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $9.39. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 486 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on INGXF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
