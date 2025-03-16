Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,412. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.