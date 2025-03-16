Insider Buying: Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Purchases 10,500 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Hammond bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$19.07 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,235.00 ($126,731.01).
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
