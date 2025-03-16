Insider Buying: Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Purchases 10,500 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Hammond bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$19.07 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,235.00 ($126,731.01).

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products.

