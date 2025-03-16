Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Sells 14,076 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94.

DexCom Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 91.9% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 171,150 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.