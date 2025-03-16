Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Sells 20,047 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40.

IonQ stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 111,435 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

