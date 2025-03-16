Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CAO Sells 5,066 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

LYV opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

