Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,785.22. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of SMC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

